Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opened in Dutch Deventer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Honorary Consulate was opened in the city of Deventer, the Netherlands, with a consular district covering the provinces of Overijssel, Flevoland, Gelderland, Drenthe, Friesland and Groningen, according to the MFA press service.

The ceremony took place with the participation of the diplomats of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands, ex-Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Hans Drisser (2014-2016), Mayor of Deventer Ron König and representatives of around 20 Dutch companies interested in working in Kazakhstan.



The representatives of the Kazakh Embassy congratulated the attendees on this important event and noted that the Honorary Consulate would promote further development of the bilateral economic ties.



The attendees were also informed about the decision of Nursultan Nazarbayev to resign as the President of Kazakhstan and assumption of office of the President by Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on March 20, 2019. In was pointed out that the procedure of delegation of powers was carried out in accordance with the Constitution and legislation of Kazakhstan.



Besides, a presentation of modern trends of Kazakhstan's investment policy was organized during the event. In this context, it was noted that maintaining favorable investment climate in our country remained one of the main priorities of Kazakhstan's state policy.



In turn, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands Henk Evert Nieboer expressed readiness to do his best to strengthen and develop trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian ties between the two countries.



Director of Eurasian Perspectives Centre, literary scholar and researcher (granddaughter of outstanding Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov) Zifa-Alua Auezova held a presentation about Nauryz and familiarized the audience with the history and traditions of the spring holiday which symbolizes life and continuity of generations.