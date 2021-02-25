Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opened in New Zealand

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore and concurrently to Australia and New Zealand Arken Arystanov took part in the online opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in the largest city in New Zealand – Auckland. Bryan Ashley Johnson, Director of the consulting company Beesley Investments Limited, has been appointed as Honorary Consul, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Mr. Johnson has been promoting the expansion of Kazakhstan-New Zealand cooperation for many years; in particular, he cooperates with the Almaty Rugby Club, and actively assists the citizens of Kazakhstan in New Zealand. He is also a Justice of the Peace in New Zealand.

The meeting was attended by the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Australia Marat Kalizhanov and Honorary Consuls Andrew Fernyhough (Melbourne) and Jason Stirbinskis (Perth).

Arystanov emphasized that 2021 is marked by a major date - the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence and it is necessary to continue active work in promoting bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and New Zealand and Australia.