    21:48, 16 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opened in Vinstra, Norway

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan was opened in the city of Vinstra, Oppland County, the Kingdom of Norway.

    The representatives of business communities, city mayor's office, experts and prominent public figures attended the reception held in Oslo. Honorary Consul Christian Mikkel Dobloug will promote Kazakhstan's interests in this region of Norway, which is considered to be the centre of industry, agriculture, high-tech production, healthcare and education, Kazakh Foreign Office says. Welcoming the participants, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Kairat Abusseitov noted that the Honorary Consulate would contribute to the development of business contacts, search for and attraction of new partners, investors and expansion of cultural-humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Norway.

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy
