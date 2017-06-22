Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Valencia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held in Valencia on June 21, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The ceremony held in the building of the Valencia Court was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Bakhyt Dyussenbayev, member of the Spanish Congress Jose Maria Chiquillo, Chairman of the community of Valencia Parliament Enric Morera i Català, Head of the Department of Tourism and International Relations of Almaty Akimat Yerlan Zhailaubay, as well as representatives of the political and business circles of the community of Valencia.

In his speech, Christian Roger noted that he would make maximum efforts to further strengthen the political and trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Spain.

Within the framework of its visit to Valencia, Kazakh delegation held meetings with the head of the Department for International Cooperation of the Government of the Community of Valencia, the city administration and the Chamber of Commerce of Valencia.