Honorary Consulate of Kyrgyzstan opens in Pakistan

Kyrgyzstan opened its Honorary Consulate in Pakistan's Lahore. The official opening ceremony took place on March 10, KABAR reported citing the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.

During the ceremony, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ulanbek Totuyaev congratulated K.Yu. Meher on official appointment to the post of Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Lahore and the opening of the office.

Photo credit: Kyrgyz MFA

The ambassador solemnly presented an exequatur issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the IRP, which authorizes K.Yu. Meher to serve as the Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Totuyaev noted that the opening of the Honorary Consulate is an important event in the bilateral relations development which will significantly contribute to raising the level of bilateral trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, and will contribute to the protection of the rights and interests of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In turn, Honorary Consul K.Yu. Meher thanked Kyrgyz side for trust and emphasized that he would make every effort to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and expand economic cooperation, investment, development of tourism and cultural exchange.