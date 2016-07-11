Honorary consulate of Lithuania opens doors in Aktobe city

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A honorary consulate of Lithuania has opened its doors in Aktobe city today.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Mantvydas Bekešius who attended the opening ceremony said the key goal of the newly-opened honorary consulate is to develop business contacts as well as economic and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lithuania.



In his words, Lithuania is also interested in cooperation in such sectors as agriculture, pharmaceutical industry, medical tourism and transport.



Vice Minister Bekešius revealed that Lithuania mulls opening a visa center in Aktobe city as well.



Director of Ramazan LLP Orynbassar Mussin was designated as honorary consul of Lithuania in Aktobe city.