Honorary Consulate of Luxembourg inaugurated in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The inauguration ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg was held in Astana on Saturday, June 10.

Attending the ceremony were Prime Minister of Luxembourg Mr Xavier Bettel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Luxembourg Mr Etienne Schneider, Ambassador of Luxembourg to Kazakhstan Jean-Claude Knebeler and Honorary Consul of Luxembourg to Kazakhstan Aldiyar Kaztayev.



The opening of the Honorary Consulate coincided with the 25th anniversary of bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg. The Luxembourg Pavilion was officially unveiled at Astana EXPO-2017 on June 9.



During the ceremony Xavier Bettel stressed that the EXPO topic - the Future Energy - is quite relevant since the authorities must be concerned about not only the past and the present of the countries, but also build sustainable future of the entire world. He also noted that the honorary consuls of the two countries will work to bridge the heart of Europe and the heart of Eurasia.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that Kazakhstan and Luxembourg have a lot in common.



According to him, both are landlocked countries and use three languages for communication. "We have big prospects for cooperation. We encourage Luxembourg to invest in Kazakhstan, open its enterprises here and develop other forms of cooperation," Minister Abdrakhmanov added.