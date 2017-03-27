Honorary consulate of Norway to be unveiled in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Honorary consulate of the Kingdom of Norway is set to be unveiled in Kazakhstan this week, official spokesperson of the Central Communications Service Murat Zhumanbai said Monday.

According to Zhumanbai, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko will participate in the unveiling ceremony of the honorary consulate of the Kingdom of Norway in Kazakhstan on March 30.



He also added that the International Choreography Contest "Orleu" will kick off in Almaty city on March 27.



On March 28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov is expected to pay a visit to France.