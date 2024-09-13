Honorary consuls explore the “Dialogue of religions for peace through the eyes of Kazakh artists” exhibition

The Museum of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana opened a unique exhibition, "Dialogue of religions for peace through the eyes of Kazakh artists," timed to coincide with the XXII meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The opening of the exhibition was attended by the participation of honorary consuls from over 80 countries, as well as official representatives of the World Federation of Honorary Consuls (FIFAC), Kazinform correspondent reports.

The exhibition, organized by the N. Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith Dialogue in cooperation with the Academy of Arts of the Republic of Kazakhstan, presents over 40 works of art, including paintings, sculptures, tapestries, and graphics.

Photo: Diana Bizhanova / Kazinform

Yesenova Diana Bekkhanovna, Chairman of the Board of the N. Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Intercivilizational Dialogue, highlighted the significance of this exhibition and the location chosen for it:

“We are standing in a unique hall that has hosted conferences and sessions of numerous representatives of religious leaders from over 80 countries. On October 8, the XXII meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be held here. Representatives of Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Taoism, and other religions will discuss the main issues of the world. Kazakhstan has always been an international civilization, and today you can enjoy and see the cultural balance of Kazakhstan.”

Each work presented serves as a visual story about the diversity of Kazakhstan’s culture and people, who for centuries have been and remain a citadel of interethnic and interreligious harmony. Inspired by the rich history of the country, artists demonstrate in their works not only the cultural heritage of the Kazakhs but also the influence of many ethnic groups living in peace and understanding. The paintings reflect the depth and diversity of Kazakhstani society, combining symbols of various religions, nationalities, and cultures that peacefully coexist on the territory of Kazakhstan, proving that art becomes a powerful tool for expressing respect for diversity and the importance of unity.

The President of the World Federation of Consuls FIFAC, Nikolaos Margaropoulos, highly appreciated the significance of the exhibition.

"This exhibition is not just an assessment of art; it is a story about the cultural and spiritual life of Kazakhstan. Each work invites us to a dialogue that goes beyond art, uniting religions and cultures in the world. The work of these artists reminds us that by accepting diversity, we can build a society full of harmony and agreement," he said.

The exhibition is open to visitors from September 12 to September 16 at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation Museum in the capital of Kazakhstan.