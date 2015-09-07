Honored figure of Kazakhstan, Doctor of Philology Tursynbek Kakishev passed away at the age of 88

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Honored figure of Kazakhstan, honored academician of the International Academy of Higher Education and a member of the International Public Academy named after Ch.Aitmatov, honored scientist of Kazakhstan, Doctor of Philology, Professor Tursynbek Kakishev has passed away at the age of 88.

T. Kakishev was born August 15, 1927 in Akmola region. In 1950 he graduated from the Kazakh State University named after S. Kirov. During his years of studying at the university Kakishev chaired the youth department of "Leninshil Zhas" newspaper. Later he started to work as a senior editor of "Mektep" publishing house. In 1958 he entered the graduate school of the Institute of Language and Literature under the Academy of Science of the Kazakh SSR. In 1960 he defended his PhD thesis "The ideological and artistic questions of the Kazakh Soviet literature in the period of its formation (1917-1929)". In 1971 Mr. Kakishev presented a doctoral thesis "Ways of origination and development of Kazakh literary criticism". Beginning from 1968 he worked at the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi. In 1997 he was awarded Parasat Order. He wrote 37 books and brochures, as well as 800 newspaper and magazine publications. Most of his works are devoted to Saken Seifullin studies. T. Kakishev actively participated in the creation of the multi-volume works "History of Kazakh literature", "History of multinational Soviet literature". In 1996 he published "A Brief History of Kazakh literature". T. Kakishev is also known as a social activist. Back in the mid '50s he wrote an article in defense of the interests of the native language and Kazakh schooling.