    20:28, 17 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Honored to be part of National Council of Public Confidence – Kanat Nurov

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of the Scientific and Educational Fund «Aspandau» Kanat Nurov feels honored to be a part of the National Council of Public Confidence recently established by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

    «It is a great honor for me to become a part of the Council headed by the President of the country. I personally believe in the President’s good intentions and think that the Council will help rethink the ways of development of our society,» Nurov told Kazinform correspondent.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed the Decree establishing the National Council of Public Confidence.

