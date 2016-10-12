Hopkins: Golovkin-Canelo fight to boost boxing's credibility

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former boxing champion and executive at Golden Boy Promotions Bernard Hopkins expressed hope that undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin and Mexican fighter Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez will step into the ring in 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I hope it will take place next year. I hope it will because the fans want to see it and I want to see it. It's a fight that won't save boxing, but it will give it a lot more credibility and remove any suspicions that we can't make big fights... until it's too late. And hopefully it won't be too late," Hopkins said in an interview with IFL TV.



Golovkin's last fight saw him stopping IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook in the fifth round this September in London. He is set to defend his WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight titles against WBA (Regular) champion and mandatory challenger Daniel Jacobs in December.



As for Canelo, he is currently recovering as he sustained hand injury in the win over Brit Liam Smith on September 17.