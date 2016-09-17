Hopkins: Golovkin should fight Ward vs. Kovalev winner

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American professional boxer Bernard Hopkins encourages undefeated world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin to fight the winner of Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev fight set to be held in November, Sports.kz reports.

Hopkins said in a recent interview that he would like to see Golovkin taking on the winner of Ward vs. Kovalev bout.

"Nobody's talking about the fight or possibility. Can you imagine you've already got a second fight that can happen... hey, if Triple G and Canelo don't fight, we've got the next thing for you, Triple G can get into a catch weight situation, or even do what Bernard Hopkins did, jump up two weights and fight the winner of Kovalev and Andre Ward," Hopkins said.