    14:14, 15 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients rise in N Kazakhstan rgn

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The situation with COVID-19 is intense in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a briefing Deputy Head of the Health Office of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Kusemisov said that there has been rise in hospital admissions as more COVID-19 cases reported in the region. Over the past day, 19 people with COVID-19 have been admitted to hospitals.

    According to him, as of today, 691 people with COVID-19 are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals, occupying 43% of the total beds. 51 people are in intensive care units and occupy 44% of the total ICU beds.

    Out-patient treatment is provided to over 1.9 thousand residents of the region, of whom 967 with mild COVID-19 and 979 have no symptoms.

    COVID-19 cases in children are also on the rise, with 242 kids being under observation, of whom 24 with moderate COVID-19.

    The region provided additional infectious diseases and ICU beds as the number of infections on the rise.


