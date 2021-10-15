Hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients rise in N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The situation with COVID-19 is intense in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a briefing Deputy Head of the Health Office of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Kusemisov said that there has been rise in hospital admissions as more COVID-19 cases reported in the region. Over the past day, 19 people with COVID-19 have been admitted to hospitals.

According to him, as of today, 691 people with COVID-19 are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals, occupying 43% of the total beds. 51 people are in intensive care units and occupy 44% of the total ICU beds.

Out-patient treatment is provided to over 1.9 thousand residents of the region, of whom 967 with mild COVID-19 and 979 have no symptoms.

COVID-19 cases in children are also on the rise, with 242 kids being under observation, of whom 24 with moderate COVID-19.

The region provided additional infectious diseases and ICU beds as the number of infections on the rise.