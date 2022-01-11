Hospital COVID occupancy rises to 26%, up in 15 regions of Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - The national COVID-19 hospital occupancy rate has risen by two percentage points to 26% and it is up in 15 regions, the AGENAS network of health services said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

It is now up to 46% in Val d'Aosta and up 3% to 39% in Liguria, the highest regional rates, AGENAS said.

It is also up in Abruzzo (24%), Basilicata (20%), Campania (25%), Emilia Romagna (23%), Friuli (28%), Lazio (24%), Lombardy (29%), the autonomous province of Trento (21%), Piedmont (32%), Sicily (31%), Tuscany (22%), Umbria (31%), and Veneto (24%).

It is stable in Molise (16%), the autonomous province of Bolzano (16%), Calabria (al 36%), Marche (25%), Puglia (16%) and Sardinia (12%), AGENAS said on data from Monday January 10.

The daily COVID occupancy rate for intensive care units (ICUs), furthermore, was up in six regions, and as high as 30% in Trento, the agency said.

The daily rate was up in Friuli (23%), Marche (22%), Trento (30%), Puglia (9%), Sardinia (13%), and Sicily (17%).

The rate is down in Abruzzo (14%), Liguria (20%), Bolzano (18%), Piedmont (22%), Umbria (13%), and Veneto (20%).

It is stable in Calabria (18%) Campania (11%), Emilia Romagna (17%), Lazio (21%), Lombardy (16%), Tuscany (20%),Val d'Aosta (18%) and, under 10%, also in Basilicata (3%) and Molise (5%).

The national rate was steady at 17%.