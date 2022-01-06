EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:00, 06 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Hospitals in Kazakhstan operate as usual – Health Ministry

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Hospitals in Kazakhstan operate as usual, Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Vice Minister Giniyat revealed in an interview with Khabar 24 TV channel that hospitals in the country operate as usual and fully provide medical help. Intensive care units function in accelerated regime.

    Azhar Giniyat also asked to let healthcare workers perform their professional duties in time in order to avoid high rate of mortality and complications in patients.

    It bears to remind that the state of emergency was declared across Kazakhstan amid the ongoing unrest in some regions of the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare 2022 state of emergency
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!