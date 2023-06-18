EN
    17:00, 18 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Hostage taker neutralized

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Interior Ministry announced the Kaspi Bank hostage taker has been neutralized, Kazinform reports.

    All the hostages held there have been freed. None of them suffered any injuries.

    Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov conducted hostage negotiations and coordinated the rescue misison.

    As earlier reported, an armed man entered the bank and locked the doors. There were only bank workers at that moment.

    The Arlan special operations unit arrived at the scene.


