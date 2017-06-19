Hot and windy weather expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with rains and bleak wind will persist in some parts of Kazakhstan today. Fog is forecast for northwestern Kazakhstan and fervent heat - for eastern and central regions. Only southern and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.



Hail is forecast for North Kazakhstan region as well.



Fog will blanket Kostanay region early in the morning.



Ferment heat will torment residents of Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.