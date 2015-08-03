Hot weather and hail in northern parts of country expected in Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan today except for northwestern and northern parts of the country, where rain and thunderstorm, strong wind and possiblly hail are forecast as well.

According to "Kazhydromet" JSC, thunderstorm and strong wind are expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions and hail is forecast for North Kazakhstan region.

Strong wind is expected in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Besides, a dust storm is forecast for South Kazakhstan region.

Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions have been forecast to have hot weather today.

Moreover, a high fire risk will remain in most parts of the country.