Hot weather and rains forecast for Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of the country today. However, the weather without precipitation is expected in southern and central parts of the country.

Atyrau, Mangystau, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions will have windy weather.

Fog is expected in North Kazakhstan region especially at night.

Strong heat is forecast for Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Akmola regions.

High fire risk remains in Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.