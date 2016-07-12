EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:32, 12 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Hot weather and rains forecast for Kazakhstan today

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of the country today. However, the weather without precipitation is expected in southern and central parts of the country.

    Atyrau, Mangystau, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions will have windy weather.

    Fog is expected in North Kazakhstan region especially at night.

    Strong heat is forecast for Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Akmola regions.

    High fire risk remains in Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

     

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!