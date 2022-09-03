Hot weather forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An anticyclone is to bring the weather with almost no clouds and dry spell in most parts of Kazakhstan on September 3. Only the northwest, north, and west of the country are to expect brief thunderstorms and hail due to fronts. The country is also to brace for high wind accompanied with dust tides in the west, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Extreme fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu, the west, south of Atyrau, south of West Kazakhstan, Abai, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Ulytau regions. High fire hazard is tp persist in most parts of Akmola and Kostanay regions.

Heatwave is to grip much of Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Ulytau, south of Atyrau, Aktobe, North Kazkahstan, and Karaganda, south, east of Kostanay regions at daytime.

The greater part of Pavlodar region is to expect high temperatures.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect party cloudy weather, no precipitation. Southwesterly wind is to blow 5-10mps at night, and 9-14mps at daytime. Temperatures are to stand at 19-21 degrees Celsius at night, and 34-36 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Almaty city is to see partly cloudy weather without precipitation. 2-7mps wind is predicted. 17-19 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast at night, and 31-33 degrees Celsius temperatures at daytime.

Shymkent city is to brace for partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. 8-13mps easterly wind is predicted. Temperatures are to stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night, and 34-36 degrees Celsius at daytime.