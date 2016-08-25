Hot weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan today. However, short rains are forecast for northwestern parts of the country. Fog is expected at night in northern parts of the country as well.

North Kazakhstan region will have fog at night today. South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions will have strong wind and dust storms today.

Windy weather is also expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Aktobe, Mangystau, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda regions will have strong heat today.