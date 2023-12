Hot weather forecasted for south-west and east of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Kazhydromet, strong winds of 15-22 mps are expected in Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Mangystau regions. Heat wave is predicted in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. Extremely high fire danger remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. Water level increase is expected on certain mountain rivers of Almaty region.