Hot weather, rain and snow forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There will be no significant changes of weather in the next three days. The western regions of the country will be influenced by the air streams from Iran allowing the air to heat up to +27-33 degrees Celsius.

As "Kazhydromet" informs, the cold and humid air form the Arctic regions continues to impact the weather in the western and central regions of the country. Thus, rains, and low temperatures are forecast for western and central regions of the country. Besides, rain and sleet precipitation are expected in these regions.

The temperature will be lower than the average by 1-4 degrees. No precipitation is expected in the southeastern regions of the country.