Hot weather to descend on Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Hot weather will grip the city of Shymkent in the upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Mercury will rise up to +29, +31°C in the city on June 6. It will be partly cloudy and rainy. Southwestern wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.



Chances of precipitation will be low on June 7. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 9-14 mps. Temperature will go up to +30, +32°C.



On June 8, the weather will be partly cloudy and rainy. Southwestern wind with gusts of 9-14 mps will blow in the city. Mercury will rise to +28, +30°C.