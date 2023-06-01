EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:11, 01 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Hot weather to grip most of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater Kazakhstan is expected to face today, the first day of June, weather without precipitations, while the west and northwest are predicted to brace for thundershowers. High wind and dust storms are forecast locally, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

    Baking weather is in store for Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Atyrau, Norgh Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions.

    Fire threat remains high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Abai regions.


