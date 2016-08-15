EN
    17:30, 15 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Hot weather to remain in Kazakhstan over next three days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hot weather will remain in Kazakhstan over the next three days.

    "The weather will be without precipitation in Kazakhstan in the next three days. The temperature is forecast to be 4-10 degrees higher than the average temperature for this time of year. However, short rains are possible for western and northern regions of the country. Besides, rains are also a possibility in mountainous southeastern parts of the country," the statement reads.

     

     

