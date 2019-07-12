Hot weekend weather ahead for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Scorching heat will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Hot weather that has gripped most regions of Kazakhstan is the result of hot and dry masses of air coming from Iraq and Iran. Temperature will rise to +35,+40°C in most regions of the country. Even higher temperature of +40,+45°C will torment the south of Kazakhstan.



Meteorologists predict occasional showers and colder temperature in eastern Kazakhstan where mercury will rise to +25,+35°C.



Occasional showers and slight drop in temperature is expected in the west of the country.