EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:59, 22 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Hotel for pets opens in Mangystau region

    None
    None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - The first-ever hotel for pets opened its doors in Mangystau region, 24.kz web portal reports.

    "Now local pet owners can go on holiday or business trips knowing that their best friends will be taken care of while they are away. Our hotel features comfortable kennels for four-legged friends," said director and owner of ZOO Lekar LLP Alina Sharipova, adding there are plans to expand it. "This place is somewhat unique as we also offer vet services. The hotel has a 24-hour vet clinic where sick animals can be kept overnight. We have an ultrasound and X-Ray room," she explained. She also added that the clinic boasts a dedicated pet healthcare team that looks after ‘the furry clients' 24/7.

    Tags:
    Regions Interesting facts and stories Mangystau region News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!