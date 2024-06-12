Hotel in Almaty catches fire

A two-story hotel caught fire in the Alatau district of Almaty. Ten individuals managed to evacuate from the building independently, Kazinform News Agency reports.

On June 12 at 6:00 am, the city department of emergency situations dispatched its personnel to the scene in Karasu microdistrict of the Alatau district.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the flames engulfed the two-story hotel, covering a total area of 250 square meters. As a result of the fire, the roof of the hotel building collapsed. There were 10 people inside, who evacuated independently. The fire spread to the nearby shopping boutiques. Two adjacent private houses were also partially damaged by flames, with the roof catching fire on a total area of 90 square meters.

Four gas cylinders were reportedly removed from the scene. The fire was contained at 06:45 am and extinguished by 07:00 am. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is to be established. 21 units of firefighting equipment and 75 firefighters responded to the emergency.

It should be noted that the number of hotels in Kazakhstan has reached 2,237, which represents an increase of 36 units compared to the previous year. Almaty boasts the biggest number of hotels in Kazakhstan with a total amount of 232 units.