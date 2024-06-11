Hotel industry growing in Kazakhstan

The number of hotels opened in Kazakhstan this year increased by 36 compared to the previous year reaching 2,237, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Statistics Bureau.

The highest number of hotels is recorded in Almaty with 232, followed by Astana with 190 and Karaganda region with 139. The number of hotels in the Kazakh capital grew by 12, while Kostanay region reported a decrease by 11.

The hospitality industry saw 1.4 million tourists providing accommodation services up to 45 billion tenge in the first quarter of 2024.

The number of hotels rated from one star to five stars decreased this year by 6 against 2023.

The five-star hotels are located in 10 regions of Kazakhstan which cost 55,500 tenge per night for single rooms on average. There are 25 five-star hotels in Kazakhstan, 55 - four-star hotels, 31 - three-star hotels, 4 - two-star hotels, and 2- one-star hotels.