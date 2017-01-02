EN
    12:30, 02 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Hotline established in relation with building collapse in Shakhan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Authorities had set up a hotline at the scene in Shakhan, Karaganda region, said spokesman for the Emergency Committee of the Interior Ministry, Ruslan Imankulov.Hotline number is +7/72156/3-24-17 

    DES units of Karaganda region received information about a building collapse in Shakhan village, Shakhtinsk, Karaganda region at 10:40 pm January 1.
    Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene to evacuate the survivors. 4 people were rescued, 2 of them - children. Rescue operation is underway. Some 70 people and 16 units of equipment are involved in the rescue operation. The cause of the collapse is being established.

