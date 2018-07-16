EN
    17:01, 16 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Hotline for troubled teens launched

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A 24-hour hotline service for children and teens in difficult situations has been opened in Karaganda region. 

    The hotline has been launched by the education department of the region and Mir Dobra (The world of good deeds) public society since July 2018. It is purposed to render psychological, social, legal assistance to children and their legal guardians in trouble.

    The helpline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, under the telephone number 8 800 070 02 17. All services provided are free of charge. It is available for everyone and is confidential.

     

     

