Hottest April in 122 years for northwest, central India

MUMBAI. KAZINFORM - The northwestern and central India recorded their hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures touching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)said on Saturday, WAM reports.

The high temperatures in March and April were due to continuously scanty rainfall activity, said director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD.

The northwest and west central parts of the country - Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana - will continue to experience.