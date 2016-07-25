Hottest day in recorded history registered in Kuwait

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Temperatures in Kuwait soared to a blistering 129 degrees Fahrenheit last Thursday - a record for the eastern hemisphere and possibly the entire planet. The Daily Mail quoted weather historian Christopher Burt as saying that Thursday's temperature was the hottest "ever reliably measured on Earth."

The scorching temperature was recorded in Mitribah as a heat wave hit the north-western part of the Arabian Peninsula.

Just as the temperature in Mitribah hit 129 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday, Iraq's southern city of Basra came in at a very close second with the mercury soaring to 127.4 degrees on Thursday and surging to 129 degrees on Friday.

Specialists attribute these unprecedented temperature spikes to the El-Niño weather phenomenon.

The sizzling heat wave is expected to last until the end of August and may gradually decrease after September 6.

Source: Sputniknews.com