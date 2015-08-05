House arrest for ex-head of ‘Astana EXPO-2017’ extended until Sept 12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almaty district court number 2 of the city of Astana has extended the house arrest of the former head of the national company "Astana EXPO-2017". He is suspected of embezzlement on a large scale.

Kazinform has learnt from the press secretary of the court Botagoz Bazhanova. According to her words, the day before Almaty district court №2 considered to extend the house arrest of Talgat Yermegiyayev until September 12, 2015. Recall that the former head of the national company "Astana EXPO-2017" is suspected of repeatedly committing intentional serious crimes stipulated in the part 4 of Article 176 paragraph "b" of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan. June 12 by Talgat Yermegiyayev was placed under house arrest for a period of 2 months. Later, the court of Astana sequestered Mr. Yermegiyayev's property including shares in the authorized capitals of LLC "Sa-Bek" (30%); LLP "TKM" (30%); LLP "Globus Almaty" (50%); LLP "HOZU-Trans" (100%); LLP "Rakhat-AUTO" (18%); LLP "Globus Astana" (50%).