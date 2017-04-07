House catches fire in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A two-storey house has caught fire in Petropavlovsk early Friday morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to witnesses, dwellers ran out of their apartments undressed as the blaze quickly engulfed the house.



The house fire was reported at 8:38 a.m. local time. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene in a matter of minutes.



The fire destroyed the roof of the house damaging apartments, separation walls and dwellers' property. It covered an area of 180 square meters.



Six people were evacuated and nine gas cylinders were removed from the building.



No casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is to be determined.



