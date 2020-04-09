EN
    16:19, 09 April 2020 | GMT +6

    House fire claims lives of 2 in N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK . KAZINFORM – A house fire killed two people, a man and a woman, in North Kazakhstan region early this morning, Kazinform reports.

    The fire broke out at a house in Arykbalyk village at 8:00 am. When the firefighters arrived at the scene, the flames engulfed the entire house.

    According to reports, two gas explosions rocked the house and caused the massive fire that killed two people who were staying inside.

    The local authorities have confirmed that the victims are the 57-year-old Russian citizen and his 47-year-old partner.

    The regional press service claims that the number of house fires has decreased by 29% compared to last year.


