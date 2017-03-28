11:59, 28 March 2017 | GMT +6
House fire forces 30 people to evacuate
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - 30 people have been evacuated from a residential complex as it caught fire in the town of Zhitikara today, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to local emergency service, the fire started on a balcony on the 5th floor.
The fire quickly engulfed the flat and covered an area of 30 sq.m.
As a result of the fire, 30 people, including four children, were evacuated by firefighters. A man sustained thermal burns to his body and was rushed to the nearest hospital.