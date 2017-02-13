House fire kills 2 little kids in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two children were killed in a house fire in Semey this past weekend, Kazinform has learnt from YK-news.kz.

The tragedy happened at the private house on February 11.



A woman was peacefully sleeping with two kids aged 3 and 2 in the house. She woke up because of the suspicious smell. It turned out that a mattress put next to the furnace caught fire. The woman grabbed the mattress and ran outside to put the fire out.



But when she tried to get back to the house the blaze had already engulfed the building. The desperate mother attempted to save her little children but sustained carbon monoxide and cut her hands.



The woman's heartrending cries woke up neighbors who came to help, however, it was too late.



After putting out the fire firefighters found two lifeless bodies in the debris.