    18:26, 03 August 2015 | GMT +6

    House fire kills 2 people in Kostanay region

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Two people have been killed in a house fire in Kostanay region, the press service of the regional Emergency department informs.

    Gas cylinder exploded in a private house in Mendykara district, Kostanay region. As a result the house has caught fire. The fire area was 55 square meters. After extinguishing the fire watermen found two dead bodies of a man, born in 1968, and a woman, born in 1973. The victims reportedly died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Another incident took place in Kamysty area of the region. House fire occurred as a result of improper installation of a gas cylinder's gearbox. A 78-year-old owner of the house received burns and injuries. He was hospitalized in the city hospital of Lisakovsk town. From the beginning of the year 729 fire situations have occurred in Kostanay region. Fires killed 29 persons including 1 child.

    Kostanay region Incidents Accidents
