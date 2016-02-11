EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:59, 11 February 2016 | GMT +6

    House fire kills 5 in Almaty city

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A single-family house in Venetsianov Street has burnt to the ground in Almaty city on Wednesday evening.

    According to reports, the fire was reported at 8:46 p.m. local time.
    Firefighters summoned to the scene quickly contained the blaze and extinguished it completely in a matter of minutes. The fire covered an area of 100 square meters.
    Lifeless bodies of five people - one woman and four men - were found in the debris.
    There was no immediate word on the cause of fire.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!