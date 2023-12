ALMATY. KAZINFORM - One man was killed and two people were injured in a house fire in Almaty on Tuesday evening.

The fire reportedly started at 8:30 p.m. Almaty time in Medeu district. It destroyed an area of 50 square meters and was extinguished by 9:41 p.m. Firefighters summoned to the scene saved a man and a woman from fire. A lifeless man's body was found in the debris.