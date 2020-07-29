House fire kills three kids in Akmola rgn

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM – Fire broke out in a private residential building in the village of Khryashchevka, Atbasar district, Akmola region, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the regional emergency department.

The fire area was ​​100 square meters.

A large family of seven lived in the house - parents born in 1979 and 1981 and five children - boys aged 16, 15, 13 and two girls aged 12 and 8. The nearest specialized fire station is located 25 km away.

Before the arrival of the fire brigade, the man managed to save two children born in 2004 and 2012 and his spouse. As a result of the fire, the ceiling of the house collapsed.

Unfortunately, three children have died. Their bodies were found at the scene of the tragedy. An operational group of the district police department is working on the spot.



