TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:27, 01 October 2017 | GMT +6

    House fire prompts evacuation of 32 people in Almaty region

    ASTANA-TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Firefighters have been battling a house fire in Almaty region since early Sunday morning, Kazinform reports.

    The fire started at a 16-apartment house in Zhansugurov village at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday. When the firefighters arrived, the blaze engulfed the roof of the house.

    32 people were evacuated from the house.

    The fire was contained a couple of hours later. It reportedly destroyed the roof and eight apartments on the second floor. It covered a total area of 440 square meters.

    No casualties or injuries were reported.





    Almaty region Incidents
