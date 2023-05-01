House of Kazakhstan opens in Pakistan

LAHORE. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin made a working trip to Lahore. During his visit, the inauguration ceremony of the first Kazakhstan House in Pakistan took place.

The Governor of Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, as well as the Commissioner of Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, attended the event as guests of honor. The event was also attended by other officials, representatives of the business circles of the province, including heads of Chambers of Commerce and large enterprises, as well as figures of science, culture, art and education, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh MFA’s press service.

The main goal of the new structure is to provide citizens of Pakistan with a wide range of services and consultations on the principle of «one window». The Kazakhstan House has sections for the development of cooperation in the field of tourism, culture, education, trade and investment with the possibility of providing support on issuing the Kazakhstan’s visa.

Governor of Punjab Baligh ur Rehman and Commissioner of Lahore Ali Randhawa congratulated all those present on the opening of Kazakhstan House, noting that this event marks a new stage in the history of Kazakh-Pakistani relations. Ambassador Kistafin expressed confidence that the Kazakhstan House will serve to strengthen bilateral relations and the affluence of the peoples of the two countries. In addition, the Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Lahore, Rao Khalid Mahmood, for implementing the project at a high quality level and contributing to strengthening fraternal relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Within the framework of the event, Ambassador also held talks with the Commissioner of Lahore, during which mutual interest was confirmed in establishing twinning relations between the cultural capitals of our countries — Turkestan and Lahore. Beside of that, in the first half of the day Ambassador together with the Honorary Consul took part in the morning TV shows of the NEO TV and Lahore Rung channels, during which they discussed about the main events and results of the past 2022, and also shared plans for the current 2023.

On the same day, a business lunch was held with the management and members of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the city of Sheikhupura. At the meeting, Kazakh Ambassador explained about business opportunities for doing business in Kazakhstan and discussed prospects for the development of trade cooperation. For their part, the entrepreneurs of Sheikhupur expressed their intention to visit Kazakhstan after the opening of direct flights from Almaty to Lahore this year.