EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:35, 24 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Houses, a school, a kindergarten flooded in Aktobe region after downpours

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Torrential rain caused flooding in the town of Kandyagash in Mugalzharskiy district of Akmtobe region, a source at the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan confirmed.

    "Seven houses, a school and a kindergarten were flooded as a result of heavy downpours in Kandyagash this weekend," spokesperson of the Committee for emergencies Ruslan Imankulov told Kazinform.

    According to him, eight people, including four children, were evacuated from the flooded areas. They are staying at a local hotel.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Aktobe region Regions Ministry of Internal Affairs News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!