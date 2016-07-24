Houses, a school, a kindergarten flooded in Aktobe region after downpours

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Torrential rain caused flooding in the town of Kandyagash in Mugalzharskiy district of Akmtobe region, a source at the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan confirmed.

"Seven houses, a school and a kindergarten were flooded as a result of heavy downpours in Kandyagash this weekend," spokesperson of the Committee for emergencies Ruslan Imankulov told Kazinform.



According to him, eight people, including four children, were evacuated from the flooded areas. They are staying at a local hotel.