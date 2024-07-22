Houses being built for flood victims in Aktobe region

According to the akimat of the Aktobe region, a total of 76 residential properties and three commercial facilities sustained damage in Mugalzhar district, while eight agricultural facilities were completely destroyed, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The victims were provided with a one-time assistance grant of over 26 million tenge. A total of seven houses are undergoing repairs in the district. The construction of nine houses is underway in the flood-hit Zhagabulak village. Additionally, five houses are being built in Birlik village. The houses are being constructed by Aylin Stroyproject LLP.

Additionally, 55 flood affected families were provided with housing in Mugalzhar district. The residents of Emba town, Zhagabulak, Birlik, Basshili, Karakol and Shengelshi villages were provided with ready-made houses purchased with funds from Bulat Utemuratov’s Foundation. The total expenditure for this project was 971 million tenge.