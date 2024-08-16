Keys to houses handed over to flood victims in Aytekebi district of Aktobe region

A ceremony of handing the keys to new houses was held in Temirbek Zhurgenov village. Akim of Aytekebi district of the Aktobe region, representatives of construction companies and contractors joined local residents in celebrating the occasion, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In his congratulatory speech, the akim of the district expressed gratitude to the villagers for their understanding and patience, as well as to the contractors for the quality housing built in a short term.

The contractors and BI Group construction company donated household appliances to the new residents. Residents expressed their gratitude for the comfortable houses that had been built for them.

Photo credit: akimat of the Aktobe region

In response to the spring floods in Aytekebi district, comprehensive measures were implemented to provide support to those affected. In accordance with the directives of the Head of State, all residents were furnished with the necessary assistance and housing.

The district received approximately 150 applications from residents affected by the disaster. Based on the results of the technical assessment conducted by the commission, funds were allocated for repairs to 64 houses. A total of 51 houses were identified as unsuitable for living.

Of these, 25 families purchased houses on the secondary market at their request with the support of the Bulat Utemuratov’s Foundation. All of them received housing two months ago, and the remaining 26 residents opted for a new house. BI Group allocated 751.4 million tenge for the construction of houses.