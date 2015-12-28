Houses of Friendship built across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Houses of Friendship have been built across the country in the Year of Kazakhstan People's Assembly," Deputy Chairman of the Assembly - Head of the Secretariat Eraly Tugzhanov said at a press conference in Astana today.

“Houses of Friendship were built in all regions of Kazakhstan this year. Their functioning will upgrade the level of cultural and leisure activities organized in the regions. It will also provide conditions for conducting mass events and will increase the rate of attendance,” added he.

These institutions aim at implementation of the national policy. We also plan to launch charity campaigns and open mediation centres. There are several mediation centres now in Kazakhstan, whose activitiy is aimed at public accord ensuring,” Tugzhanov noted.